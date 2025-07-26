FA Competitions/More News
FA Cup Factfile: A record field look to secure a place in history
As the 2025/26 FA Cup kicks off with the extra preliminary round this week, here are some standout stats and milestones to watch out for from the ever-brilliant ‘FA Cup Factfile’.
Which FA Cup fixtures are on this week?
The magic of the FA Cup returns this week with a bumper schedule of extra preliminary round ties set to take place across the country.
Isuzu FA Trophy: Wembley’s on hold as Spennymoor Town eye the double
Graeme Lee says Spennymoor Town’s FA Trophy heroes will put thoughts of Wembley to the back of their mind as they look to secure a historic promotion.
Isuzu FA Trophy: Jack Barham raises the bar for Aldershot Town to hit new heights
Jack Barham admits he was taken aback by the emotional scenes that followed Aldershot Town booking their historic place at Wembley in the Isuzu FA Trophy.
Hartpury University 0-0 Whitstable Town: Jamie Coyle swansong under the arch!
Jamie Coyle will round off his playing career with a Wembley cup final after helping Whitstable Town book their FA Vase final place.