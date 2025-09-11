Which FA Cup Second Round Qualifying fixture can you watch live on TV this weekend?

The Emirates FA Cup Second Round Qualifying is set to take centre stage this weekend, with 79 ties on Saturday and one on Friday.

Non-League clubs across the lower tiers of English football are battling not just for a place in the next round, but also for a prize pot of £3,375 – while those who fall short still pocket £1,125.

The excitement of the first round qualifying has set the scene for another weekend of drama, local derbies, and potential cup upsets.

While the majority of fixtures will be followed via live updates and match reports, there is one tie that gives fans the rare chance to watch all the action unfold live on television.

Which FA Cup match can you watch live on the BBC?

Pickering Town vs Runcorn Linnets – the only second round qualifying tie selected for live TV coverage, kicks off at 12:30 PM on Saturday 13th September 2025.

Fans can watch via BBC Sport on iPlayer, Red Button, or the BBC Sport website.

Not only is it a chance for a Step 5 club to showcase themselves on the national stage, but it’s also one of several ties that guarantees a lower-ranked side a place in the third round qualifying.

What are the standout ties?

The BBC cameras will be in place at Mill Lane, but a number of other ties catch the eye across the country.

Folkestone Invicta v Maidstone United – the only Friday night fixture, and a Kent clash under the lights to launch the weekend’s action.

Bootle v Darlington – Step 4 Bucks chase a famous scalp against the Quakers, who once graced the Football League.

Coleshill v Hednesford – a proper West Midlands derby, with two local rivals set to go toe to toe.

Congleton v Chorley – a North West battle as the Bears look to upset the higher-ranked Magpies.

Enfield v Enfield Town – split loyalties and local bragging rights make this one of the ties of the round.

Jersey Bulls v Worthing – a big occasion in the Channel Islands as Isthmian League South East Division Bulls welcome National League South opposition.

Stalybridge Celtic v Chester – the National League North outfit make the short trip to Bower Fold.

West Auckland Town v Spennymoor – a classic County Durham derby as the Moors take on West.

Which step of Non-League enters the fray at this stage?

The second round qualifying sees the arrival of the 48 National League North and South clubs (Step 2), joining the 112 sides who battled through the earlier rounds.

That means some of the competition’s biggest non-league names are now involved:

Macclesfield – going steadily in the National League North, the Silkmen host Atherton Laburnum Rovers, who are back in the FA Cup after a 13-year absence.

AFC Fylde – relegated from the National League last season, the Coasters face a tricky Lancashire derby at home to Bamber Bridge.

Dagenham & Redbridge – another recently relegated National League side, the Daggers travel to Bedford Town.

Chelmsford City – Angelo Harrop’s Clarets welcome Hertford Town.

Maidenhead United – the Magpies are at home to Faversham Town.

Ebbsfleet United – the Fleet host Ashford Town (Middx).

For clubs at the Step 2 level, the FA Cup is a chance to dream of a first round proper tie against EFL opposition — but also to avoid the banana skins waiting at every turn.

