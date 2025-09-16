Sporting Khalsa vs Hereford FA Cup tie ordered to be replayed

The FA has confirmed that the abandoned Emirates FA Cup Second Round Qualifying clash between Sporting Khalsa and Hereford will be replayed in full.

The original fixture at the Guardian Warehousing Arena was brought to a halt after 70 minutes, following alleged racial abuse aimed at Khalsa goalkeeper Ravan Constable.

Both clubs condemned the incident at the time, and an FA investigation remains ongoing.

Today’s decision means the tie will now go ahead again next week, with the winner earning a place in the third round qualifying away at Hemel Hempstead Town.

In a statement, Hereford FC said: “After the abandoned Emirates FA Cup tie away at Sporting Khalsa, The FA has confirmed the match will be replayed at the Guardian Warehousing Arena in its entirety to a conclusion (extra time and penalties, if required) on Tuesday 23rd September, 7:45 pm Kick-Off. Further information regarding tickets will follow in due course.

“The winners will then play Hemel Hempstead Town away in the Third Qualifying Round on Saturday, 27th October.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Hereford chairman Chris Ammonds said: “We will co-operate fully with any investigation.

“We will not stand for discriminatory behaviour of any sort and will take the strongest possible action against any individual who is identified.”

On the day, Hereford had taken the lead after 21 minutes through I-Lani Edwards before ex-Bull Chay Tilt equalised just before the break.

But within 77 seconds of the restart, Andy Williams rose at the far post to head in Lawson D’Ath’s cross and restore the visitors’ lead – before the abandonment brought the tie to an early conclusion.

