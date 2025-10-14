Tommy Widdrington resigns as Aldershot Town manager

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Aldershot Town have confirmed that manager Tommy Widdrington has resigned from his position as first-team manager.

The 54-year-old has unexpectedly resigned from his post with the National League side just 14 games into the season, leaving the Shots 19th in the table.

Widdrington took charge of Aldershot in the latter stages of the 2022–23 campaign after departing King’s Lynn Town, guiding the club to stability before narrowly missing out on the play-offs the following year with an eighth-place finish.

He also led the Shots to a historic FA Trophy triumph over Spennymoor Town at Wembley in May 2025 – achieved on their maiden appearance at the iconic venue.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Resignation

The former Southampton midfielder, who returned to the dugout at the start of this year following a brief health-related leave of absence, leaves the club just five months after that Wembley success.

A statement from the club read: “Aldershot Town Football Club can confirm that Tommy Widdrington has informed the Club of his resignation as First-Team Manager.

“Hugo Langton and Alan Dowson will be overseeing first-team affairs ahead of Saturday’s game against Tamworth.

“The Club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

In what has turned out to be his final game in charge of the club, Aldershot defeated National League South side Dorking Wanderers 3-2 at the weekend in the fourth round qualifying of the FA Cup to progress to the first round proper.

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: Simon Grayson sacked as Hartlepool United’s revolving door keeps turning