Danny Scopes: We’ll give it all that we’ve got!

By Matt Badcock

WE’RE THERE! Concord Rangers celebrate their semi-final victory over Halesowen Town to book their place at Wembley

PICTURE: Paul Rafferty

DANNY SCOPES says Concord Rangers will be aiming for the stars to give their absent fans something to shout about now their Wembley date with Harrogate Town has been confirmed.

The Beachboys’ Buildbase FA Trophy final will take place under the arch on Monday, May 3 but behind closed doors.

Harrogate’s League Two programme, the EFL playoffs plus the FA Cup final and then the stadium behind handed over to UEFA for the European Championshi...