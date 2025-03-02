Sittingbourne 0-3 Aldershot Town: Tommy Widdrington’s men land big shot at glory

By Danny Rust

SITTINGBOURNE 0

ALDERSHOT T 3

R Jones 45+1, Armitage 76, Frost 87

Proud boss Tommy Widdrington hailed his Aldershot Town side after avoiding a potential banana skin and ending Sittingbourne’s fairytale run in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The Shots had already seen National League rivals Southend United come unstuck against the Brickies in the last round, leading to the Isthmian South East promotion-chasers having belief of being able to cause another upset in front of a capacity crowd at the Staxson Stadium.

But goals from Ryan Jones, Will Armitage and Tyler Frost spearheaded Alder...