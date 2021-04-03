Tony Incenzo: Seeing the teams at Wembley will make hard work all worthwhile

FOR those of us who avidly follow the national Non-League cup competitions, we now enter a very exciting period.

This season’s Buildbase FA Vase is starting again on Saturday after more than three months in abeyance due to Covid restrictions. Meanwhile, there are two helpings of Non-League Finals Days scheduled for May at Wembley Stadium.

The delayed finals from 2019/20 will take place behind closed doors on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3. Consett will face Hebburn Town to contest the Buildbase FA Vase, while, the FA Trophy Final sees Harrogate Town take on Concord Rangers.

Then on Saturday,- M...