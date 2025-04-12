Coyle swansong under the arch!

By David Lawrence
HARTPURY UNIV’SITY 0
WHITSTABLE TOWN 0
WHITSTABLE WON 2-0ON AGGREGATE
JAMIE Coyle will round off his playing career with a Wembley cup final after helping Whitstable Town book their FA Vase final place.
The player/manager was rock solid in the heart of the Oystermen’s defence on the way to a goalless draw that was enough to see them through to meet AFC Whyteleafe on Sunday, May 11.
“Getting to Wembley means everything for me,” the 41-year-old former Maidstone United, Welling United and Dartford centre-back told The NLP.
“Obviously, my career is coming to an end and I’ve t...
