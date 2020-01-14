Long-serving Danny Chapman hailed by Harlow after stepping down

Harlow Town have thanked Danny Chapman for his years of “hard work and dedication” after he stood down after nine years at the helm to take a break from football.

The former Harlow player, pictured, spent a total of 16 years at the BetVictor Isthmian League’s Hawks and the last nine as a promotion-winning manager before announcing he needed a break on Monday.

The Hawks were relegated last season and Chapman leaves with his side sitting in tenth spot in the Isthmian League’s South Central table.

Still in the hunt for a promotion play-off spot, Hertfordshire’s newly managerless Hawks are away at Chipstead on Saturday.

CLUB STATEMENT: Danny Chapman The Club can this afternoon announce that Danny Chapman has stepped down from his position as Manager with immediate effect. Please see the website for a full statement ?https://t.co/KvE4ZaCHEf — Harlow Town FC (@HarlowTownFC) January 13, 2020

The Hawks paid tribute to Chapman in a club statement. It read: “After some 16 years with the Club, nine of those as our First Team Manager, Danny felt it was time to take a break from Football and we respect his wishes to do so.

“During his time with the club Danny has delivered many positive records as both player and latterly manager and will always be a major part of our history.

“Amongst these achievements have been winning promotion as a player and managing his side to the same feat, along the way delivering our longest unbeaten run.

“We all at the club wish Danny the very best and would like to thank him for his years of hard work and dedication and know his time with us will also hold a place in his heart.

“During this transitional time, we urge you to continue to support us. Further announcements with regards to managerial and coaching staff will follow in due course.”

As well as success in winning games, Chapman’s Harlow Town sides were also known for their fair play. In 2013, they were recognised and rewarded at The Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards when Chapman collected Harlow’s PFA Fair Play award.

