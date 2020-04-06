Coronavirus battle: Hatters hosting NHS sale after donating £75,000

National League Stockport County are handing over all profits from an online shop sale over the next four weeks to help the Stockport NHS Foundation Trust Fund fight the coronavirus.

With their club shop at Edgeley Park closed and the season suspended until further notice since last week, the Hatters vowed on Monday to hand over “every penny” from the special sale for the NHS while stocks last.

The Hatters have already won a new army of fans among staff at their local hospitals after County’s new owner and lifelong fan Mark Stott donated £75,000 to the Stockport NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund nearly two weeks ago to help ease the pressure on medics battling the public health crisis.

The sale kicked off a 10am on Monday morning and the club say they are hoping supporters will snap up all favourite County merchandise in a statement also thanking them for their support since football went into lockdown.

The Hatters said: “As part of our ongoing contribution to support the fight against coronavirus, from 10am today every penny of sales over the next month will be donated to the Stockport NHS Foundation Trust Fund.

“Please note that due to the shutdown of Edgeley Park, Club Shop sales are only accessible online. This sale is while stocks last to help contribute to our fantastic community, and a great cause, by grabbing your favourite County merchandise – and thank you for being part of the club’s fight against coronavirus.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gather pace, our thoughts are with everyone during this difficult time. The well-being of our employees, supporters, local communities and everyone around the world is of far greater significance than football. We urge everyone to follow the Government’s advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The Cheshire club announced they would start donating all funds raised by their club shop to the NHS last week before it closed when they furloughed their players and staff.

An earlier statement, which also called for the season to be completed, read: “We are incredibly proud of the community spirit, support and optimism shown by the residents of Stockport during these unprecedented times. Please continue to look out and support those who may be vulnerable within our community.

“We’d like to thank front-line workers in the NHS, supermarkets, food production and other sectors who are working tirelessly to protect and support our communities. As part of our ongoing contribution to support the fight against Coronavirus, we will be donating all Club Shop revenue to the NHS.

“Due to the suspension of the season and the shutdown of Edgeley Park, we have furloughed our players and staff through the government’s Job Retention Scheme. The club has made the decision to top-up the scheme to ensure no player or staff member is out of pocket at this difficult time.

“Once the pandemic is behind us, and it is safe to return to football, we would urge the National League to finish the current season and protect the integrity of the competition. Chief executive Jonathan Vaughan is currently engaged in discussions with the National League and other clubs to seek a resolution.”

The club added: “It remains our intention to keep supporters updated despite these unprecedented circumstances. Please stay home, stay safe and protect the NHS.”

