Woody’s Ravens in safe hands!

By David Richardson

TOP JOB: New Bromley boss Andy Woodman

PICTURE: Alamy

NEW Bromley manager Andy Woodman believes he is as ready as he ever will be to return to management after 15 years of experience in the Premier League.

The former goalkeeper was unveiled on Monday as the man to replace Neil Smith after his shock sacking last week.

Woodman has left his position as head of goalkeeping at Arsenal to take the job having worked under Alan Pardew at West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace as goalkeeping coach.

The 49-year-old had a brief spell as manager of Whitehawk when he took ove...