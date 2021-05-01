Life’s now a beach again for Concord Rangers defender Aron Pollock

ARON POLLOCK says Concord Rangers have helped him fall in love with football again.

The 22-year-old defender has become a big part of Danny Scopes’ side and will start under the arch tomorrow afternoon.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Pollock made his Leyton Orient debut but after leaving the east London club he has found a home on the very island he grew up on.

And Pollock explained how important the family feel at the Beachboys is.

“When I left Orient I wasn’t in the best of places mentally,” Pollock told The NLP. “I saw Blanchy (midfielder James Blanchfield) saying something about being ...