Stockport County star Ryan Croasdale happy to keep it clean as run goes on

By Matt Badcock

IN THE MIX: Ryan Croasdale is relishing the title race with Stockport County

PICTURE: Mike Petch

RYAN CROASDALE says Stockport County’s 14-game unbeaten run has been built on boss Simon Rusk’s solid mantra: Keep the back door shut!

The Hatters’ 4-0 win against Wealdstone on Bank Holiday Monday took their unbeaten run to 14 games ahead of being able to put their feet up this weekend before the final four games.

It’s a streak that has put Rusk’s side firmly in the race for the National League title albeit with others holding the cards.

But the run has also brought nine clea...