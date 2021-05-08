Jake Ash facing nervous wait over Mousehole promotion bid

By Mark Stillman

WEMBLEY WINNER: Mousehole boss Jake Ash won the FA Vase with Truro City in 2007

PICTURE: Alamy

JAKE Ash faces a nervous wait to see whether his Mousehole side will receive a Step 5 place for the first time in their history.

The Truro City legend is no stranger to promotions having achieved five during his 11 years with the White Tigers, who he departed in 2016.

Ash took over Mousehole in June 2019, and described the setup as more professional than his experience at Truro.

“The club are really ambitious,” he told The NLP. “We have GPS tracking and a video analyst. Unfortu...