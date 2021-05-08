Concord Rangers keeper Chris Haigh enjoys taste of Wembley…and now he wants more!

By Matt Badcock
DENIED: Chris Haigh saves from Brendan Kiernan
CHRIS HAIGH says the Wembley stage has left him craving more.
The Concord Rangers keeper took home the man-of-the-match bubbly for an excellent display between the sticks for the National League South side.
Haigh, 24, made vital saves at key moments to keep the scores level in a standout performance.
And, while disappointed the Beachboys couldn’t quite get the result they were hoping for, Haigh admits he was pleased to have had a busy day at the office on a day he says he will cherish forever.
“I talked to my parents in the ...
