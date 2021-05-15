Former Grimsby Town duo take over at Barton Town

FORMER Grimsby Town ace Nathan Jarman and Danny North have been handed the reins at Northern Counties East Premier Barton Town.

Striker Jarman, who also played for Chester, Gainsborough Trinity and North Ferriby United, has been appointed manager, while North has been named as his assistant.

Jarman, who was number two to Steve Housham at Lincoln United said: “We’re going to aim as high as possible. Fans can expect our playing style to mirror my traits as a player – hard working, aggressive, win at all costs.”