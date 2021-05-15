A fond farewell to ‘Gentle Giant’ James Dean



TARGET MAN: James Dean powers in a header for FC Halifax Town

NEIL Aspin still remembers the moment that summed up ‘gentle giant’ James Dean. His FC Halifax Town side were playing Lancaster City in an FA Cup fixture when trouble broke out.

“The two sets of fans were fighting, and Deano went off the pitch, jumped into the crowd and separated them!” Aspin told The NLP. “It was like the parting of the Red Sea, It always sticks in my mind. That’s the type of lad he was.”

The Non-League community has been mourning the death of the popular striker this week, whose body was found last Sunday afternoon following a four-day search after a missing persons appeal.

Dean, 35, started his career at Great Harwood before signing for Chorley where he impressed enough for Northwich Victoria to pay a transfer fee.

He became a professional shortly after at League Two side Bury, managed by Chris Casper, before ending up back in Non-League at Altrincham and then permanently with Stalybridge Celtic.

It was under Aspin at Harrogate Town, and then Halifax, where he played some of his best football.

“His first Harrogate game he played for me was at Stalybridge, we were possibly 3-0 up at half-time and in that first-half he was unplayable,” recalls Aspin. “The first thing you noticed about him, he was 6ft 3in but very lean, he was not carrying any weight.

FANS FAVOURITE: James Dean enjoyed success at Chorley

“He was a kickboxer which I didn’t know when I signed him. I wanted someone who was aggressive but also mobile, he fitted the bill. He wasn’t a complete player, he had elements of his game that needed tidying up, but he knew where the goal was.

“When I went to Halifax, I needed a centre-forward and he was the first player I wanted to sign.

“On his Halifax debut at Colwyn Bay he scored two goals and was an instant hit with the supporters. He thrived off the adulation he got and became really popular with them, they really loved him. He went on to score 40 goals that season. I know he played for a lot of teams but for three years at Halifax it was probably some of his best times in football.”

Tom Baker, the Halifax captain at the time, remembers his first encounter with Dean.

“I thought, ‘Wow, he’s big!’” said Baker. “He was an intimidating-looking guy but quite quiet to be honest.

“He was just a really good guy. It’s easy to say that now, in these moments everyone wants to say good things, but I genuinely do mean it. Deano was a great guy, a top man.

Friendly giant

“On the pitch, when he was at it, he was absolutely unplayable, he was so strong, aggressive, such a good goalscorer. Off the pitch he was a really placid guy, I get why people call him a ‘gentle giant’.”

Dean’s 40 goals fired Halifax to the NPL Division One North title, including a memorable and pivotal week where they trailed 3-1 at Garforth in the 89th minute, only to end up winning 4-3 before hammering title rivals Lancaster City 4-0 just days later.

They won back-to-back championships the following season with Dean part of a front three alongside a budding Jamie Vardy and Lee Gregory.

“I remember a game away at Nantwich which we won 6-0 and the quality of play from those three was just…” said Aspin. “I’m probably biased but there can’t be many better Non-League strike forces than that.

“He was one of those players that possibly could or should have played higher than he did, and he certainly didn’t look out of place alongside those two.

“There was a time when Deano was the most popular of the three strikers with the supporters! The lads in the dressing room used to laugh because even if Deano was having a stinker the supporters still sang his name. The players would say, ‘What do we have to do to get a mention?!’”

Dean is rightly a Halifax legend and after departing he quickly became popular at Chorley too as they won the NPL title. Baker had already left the Shaymen to sign for the Magpies and played a key part in getting him there.

“The manager Garry Flitcroft said to me at training one night, ‘What do you think about James Dean?’” Baker recalls. “He had gone to AFC Fylde after Halifax but Deano had a bit of tough time there, he never really hit it off for whatever reason.

“There was obviously a few people doubting him and maybe saying he’s had his best days. Straight away I said to Garry, ‘Bring him in!’. He scored 30-odd goals and we went up.

“Garry and Neil Aspin managed Deano perfectly, they knew his character, knew how to get the best out of him and that’s why he scored so many goals for them.

“He ticked all the boxes for what you would want from a centre-forward. You probably don’t get that player anymore in this day and age.”

Jamie Vermiglio also shared that promotion-winning dressing room with Dean at Chorley.

“He was aggressive on the pitch but off it he was a friendly giant, one who would always help people out, nothing was ever too much,” Vermiglio, now the Magpies boss, said. “We were always up for trying to do bits in the community with different charities, shops and business to raise the profile.

Legacy

“Some lads are reluctant to do things like that but Deano was one who would travel over to do it, have his photograph taken with kids – there was a trip to Morrisons packing bags and he was there.

“He understood the importance of being a player at a club like Chorley and how inspirational he could be.

“Everyone’s favourite player at that time was Deano. The kids loved him. We didn’t have our names on the back of our shirts at that time – despite that, they were a lot of No.9s with Deano on the back.”

Baker then ended up signing Dean himself when he was manager of Trafford in 2017.

“He made my life hell at that point trying to get him in!” laughs Baker. “He was playing locally at Padiham so he could be closer to home and playing down a few levels in the North West Counties League.

“I mithered and mithered and mithered him and eventually he said he fancied it. He made me work to get him in but I didn’t mind it because I knew what a good lad he was and what he offered.

“There was only a few occasions where people saw the best James Dean under me there but he still contributed massively and off the pitch he was a huge part of the dressing room and the lads absolutely loved him.

“He was a bit older but scored some important goals for us and we got to the play-off semi-finals. He was so easy to manage because he listens and never gives you a problem. He was so respectful despite having been his teammate and then his manager.”

Dean’s tragic passing has been met with thousands of messages from former teammates, managers, friends, family and supporters.

A JustGiving page has raised over £15,000 for his family and two sons, and Dean’s legacy is sure to be remembered.

“He will be sorely missed, he’s left really good memories behind and I send his family my best wishes,” added Baker. “I’m sure they’re really proud of what he achieved. I know he was a brilliant dad and absolutely loved his boys to bits.”

Aspin said: “It’s terribly sad and tragic circumstances to be speaking about him. I was very upset when I heard the news. I can’t imagine what it’s like for his family and children and I send all my love and best wishes to them.”

JAMES DEAN JUSTGIVING PAGE https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-deane-2