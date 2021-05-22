Appeals make it tough for us to plan, says United Counties League chairman

By David Richardson

UNITED Counties League chairman Alan Poulain says they will help their new clubs adapt to their surroundings but admits there will be a period of limbo while clubs appeal allocations.

The restructure has seen 107 clubs move upwards within the pyramid in order to facilitate new divisions.

The UCL is administering a new league at Step 5, which now consists of a Premier Division North and a Premier Division South.

Their Step 6 Division One remains and, following the restructure, has largely been made up of lateral movement from the East Midlands Counties League.

Bigglesw...