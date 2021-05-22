Hashtag United promotion delights manager Jay Devereux

By Danny Rust



ON THE UP: Hashtag United boss Jay Devereux

JAY Devereux couldn’t hide his delight after Hashtag United’s rise through the Non-League pyramid continued with promotion to Isthmian North.

The Tags – founded in 2016 by YouTube personality Spencer Owen – head into Step 4 following two seasons in the Essex Senior League, where they bagged 96 points from 38 outings.

Devereux said: “It was a surprise to see them decide to go ahead with the restructuring after what happened last year and noone being promoted.

“We played just 12 games this season and had less than that to go in t...