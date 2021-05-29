Vase winners Warrington Rylands have all the answers for boss Dave McNabb

By DAVID RICHARDSON

BEFORE Warrington Rylands’ FA Vase semi-final tie against Walsall Wood, manager Dave McNabb posed a simple question to his squad.

“How many of you know somebody who has won the FA Vase?” he asked.

One player raised his hand and replied with the name of a friend who had lifted it in 1987 with St Helens Town.

“Between a squad of 20 players we knew one person over 30 years ago!” laughed McNabb. “Those little things are the bits you remember, about the history you can make. It was nice being able to ask them the question again after the final!”

Rylands have quickly put them...