Staying put suits Welton Rovers

By Mark Stillman
WELTON ROVERS may have missed out on promotion to the Western League Premier, but vice-chairman Gareth Paisey’s reaction was more of relief than dejection.
The Green Army were second in Western League Division One before the curtailment, but their weighted two-year points per game average was lower than their rivals, meaning a stay in Step 6.
Last week’s announcement saw four Cornwall-based sides promoted into the Western Premier, with six Wiltshire and South Gloucestershire outfits switched laterally to the Hellenic League.
