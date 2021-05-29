Southport boss warns National League must regain trust of member clubs

By Chris Dunlavy

SOUTHPORT boss Liam Watson says the National League board may never regain the trust of members angered by its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 17 clubs across all three divisions have been fined for failing to fulfil fixtures – despite many being unable to afford the costs of staging games in empty stadiums.

Other issues include the distribution of government grants, the promise of further funds that did not arrive and a failure to implement widespread Covid testing.

At an EGM on Wednesday, 33 clubs in the North and South divisions brought a vote of no confidence a...