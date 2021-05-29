Tony Incenzo: A world in union, made in Surrey!

Tony INCENZO

talkSPORT RADIO’S NON-LEAGUE EXPERT

DOWN in the leafy lanes of Surrey, an international football revolution is briskly stirring into life.

The adventurously named International Surrey Football team have joined the World Unity Football Alliance (WUFA) with a view to competing in non-FIFA tournaments.

I went to see International Surrey play last week to discover what this genre of football is all about. At the palatial sports grounds of Merrist Wood College, near Guildford, they narrowly lost 3-2 to the Chagos Islands FA in a WUFA friendly. Incidentally, the Chagos players are ...