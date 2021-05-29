Matt Gray has steered his taxi U’s-turn with title winning Sutton United

By DAVID RICHARDSON

‘TAXI for Matt Gray’ read one post on the Sutton United fans’ forum in late October 2019.

The U’s were in the middle of a 14-game run that featured just one win under their new boss.

Gray, 39, had been coaching for more than a decade before he took what was described by many at the time as the hardest job in Non-League football.

Paul Doswell had unexpectedly stood down after 11 years as manager, driving Sutton from Step 3 to the National League play-offs, and an FA Cup fifth round clash against Arsenal in 2017.

With that tie still fresh in the memory, a 5-2 defeat at l...