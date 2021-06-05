Haughmond boss steps down to end 13-year spell

THIRTEEN proved to be the unlucky number for Midland Premier Division side Haughmond after long-serving boss Dan Williams stepped down.

Williams announced he was to leave the club this week after 13 years at the club as a player and manager.

Appointed as team boss at the age of 28 three years ago, Williams helped the Shrewsbury Sports Village side to promotion to their current league, but has now relinquished the post due to personal reasons.

He has been replaced by his assistant of 18 months Mick Cutler, a former Ellesmere Rangers manager, and will be taking on another role within Haughmond.

Josh Gough, who recently resigned as manager of Wem Town, has joined Cutler’s management team.

A Haughmond statement said: “Dan has earned the respect of many within the game after taking on the position at such a young age and gaining promotion to Step 5 and maintaining that status through such difficult and challenging times.

“Dan has a great work ethic and the team has grown and developed and has won many admirers for the way they have played their football under Dan’s leadership at such a high level and the club appreciate what he has achieved and are grateful that he has decided to remain an integral member of the club taking on a bole to develop and move the club forward up to the next level.”

● Lee Haldane has been named as the new manager of Northern League Division Two Easington Colliery.

He replaces Craig Hughes and David Pounder who have moved to Division One side Ryhope CW.