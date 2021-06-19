Jamie Sterry targets the EFL after finding a home at Hartlepool United

GOOD MOVE: Jamie Sterry is loving life at Pools

FORMER Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry believes he has found the ‘perfect’ home at Hartlepool United.

It is just over five years ago since the Geordie full-back made his senior debut for his hometown club as a substitute in a 5-1 win against Tottenham.

He went on to make a further seven appearances during Rafa Benitez’s reign at St James’ Park before leaving the club at the end of his contract last summer.

Sterry had a short spell with Northern Premier League promotion contenders South Shields earlier this season before moving to Pools in December.

The 25-year-old right-back has become an integral part of Dave Challinor’s plans over the past six months and will play a key role in their bid to return to the Football League in today’s National League promotion final against Torquay United.

“It’s been probably the most enjoyable season of my career so far,” he told The NLP.

“Stockport at home was my first game back in December and I knew even then I had made the right move.

“I still think I can be playing at a much higher level, I have the confidence in my own ability to say that.

“I was training on my own after leaving Newcastle. I’d worked with my Dad and Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest midfielder) to keep my fitness levels up.

“I was training with South Shields and got a few games in too and that was a massive help.

“Getting a move to Pools was perfect for me. I feel happy and comfortable here. It has been just what I needed in my career.”

Sterry experienced playing in front of the Pools faithful for the first time in the play-off eliminator win against Bromley.

Over 1,700 supporters made their way to the Vic to see a Rhys Oates brace and a Luke Armstrong strike help their side to a 3-2 win against Andy Woodman’s men.

That was followed up by last weekend’s hard-earned 1-0 victory at Stockport County.

Sterry believes the club have “a lot of potential” and is keen to repay the supporters for their faith by leading them to a historic win against the Gulls.

“It’s a massive club,” he explained. “I know they haven’t had the greatest time over the last few years, but the club is huge.

“The fans are fantastic, there were only 1,700 in there against Bromley but they made it feel like there were ten times that number.

“There is a lot of potential at the club. Hopefully we can realise that by giving the supporters the win they want this weekend.”