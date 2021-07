Pre-season fixtures

Midweek kick-off time 7.45pm, Weekend kick-off time 3pm – unless stated

BERKSHIRE RIVALS: Slough Town host Bracknell Town on Tuesday

TUESDAY, JULY 6

AFC Fylde v Barnsley (7pm), AFC Sudbury v Braintree Town, Ascot United v Hampton & RB, Ashton Town v Accrington Stanley (7pm), Barton Town v North Ferriby United (7.30pm), Badshot Lea v Chertsey Town, Eastbourne Borough v Bexhill United, Euxton Villa v Chorley (6.30pm), Frome Town v Batch City (7.30pm), Hebburn Town v Gateshead (7.30pm), Hitchin Town v Stotfold (7.30pm), Kirkbymoorside v Pickering Town, Leamington v Worcester City, London Colney v Sanridge Rovers, Newton Aycliffe v Darlington (7pm), Northwich 1874 v AFC Telford United, Slough Town v Bracknell Town, Tamworth FC v Chasetown, Thetford Town v Bury Town (7.30pm), Warrington Rylands 1906 v FC United, West Auckland v Spennymoor Town (7.30pm), Witton Albion v Macclesfield FC

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Guildford City v East Grinstead Town (7.30pm) at Horsham FC, Westfields v Cwmbran Celtic

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Campion AFC v Bradford PA, Swaffham Town v Mattishall

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Ashton Athletic v Ashton Town (7.30pm), Brighton & Hove Albion U23 v Worthing, Chesham United v Wycombe Wanderers XI (7.30pm), Clevedon Town v Taunton Town (7.30pm), Fairford Town v Slimbridge , Matlock Town v Boston United, MK Irish v Aylesbury United (7.30pm), Punjab United v Ebbsfleet United (7pm)

SATURDAY, JULY 10

AFC Croydon Athletic v Croydon (2pm), AFC Fylde v Blackburn Rovers, Amersham Town v Chesham United XI (2pm), Arlesey Town v St Albans City, Badshot Lea v Aldershot Town, Bath City v Cardiff City, Bearsted v Maidstone United, Beckenham Town v Dorking Wanderers, Berkhamsted FC v Leighton Town, Binfield v Slough Town, Birtley Town v Gateshead, Braintree Town v Bishop’s Stortford, Carshalton Athletic v Dulwich Hamlet, Colney Heath v Southall, Dartford v Ipswich Town (1pm), Dorking Wanderers v Horsham, Eastbourne Town v Crowbridge Athletic (11.30am) (Eastbourne Sports Park), East Preston v Littlehampton United, Eccleshill United v Farsley Celtic, Edgware Town v Welling Town, Folkestone Invicta v Eastbourne Borough, Garswood United v Warrington Rylands 1906, Hampton & RB v QPR XI, Haringey Borough v Chelmsford City, Havant & Waterlooville v Portsmouth, Leamington v Coventry City, London Colney v Cheshunt, Marske United v Blyth Spartans (12pm), Market Drayton Town v AFC Telford United, Newcastle Town v Port Vale, Newark Town v Nettleham, North Ferriby United v Pickering Town, Padiham v Ramsbottom United, Penistone Church v Brighouse Town, Selsey v Worthing FC, Southport v Blackpool, Silsden AFC v Bradford PA, Slimbridge v Redditch United, Swaffham Town v Holbeach, Tamworth FC v Bedworth United, Thame United v Oxford City, Trafford v Curzon Ashton, Tonbridge Angels v Grays Athletic, Welling United v Gillingham, Welwyn Garden City v Hanwell Town, Westfield v Guildford City, Whitby Town v York City, Winstanley Warriors v Chorley (2pm)

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Clitheroe v Chester

TUESDAY, JULY 13cc

Abbey Rangers v Badshot Lea, AFC Telford United v Shrewsbury Town, Amersham Town v Aylesbury United (7.30pm), Bamber Bridge v Chorley (7.30pm), Berkhamsted FC v Baldock Town, Billericay Town v Colchester United, Bishop’s Sutton v Clevedon Town (7.30pm), Bradford PA v Bradford City, Brighouse Town v Harrogate Town, Carshalton Athletic v VCD Athletic, Cogenhoe United v Kettering Town, Cray Valley pm v Concord Rangers, Dartford v Gillingham (7pm), Dunston UTS v Gateshead, Eastbourne Town v East Grinstead Town, East Preston v Lancing, Eccleshall v Newcastle Town, Edgware Town v Hendon, Hanworth Villa v Hampton & RB, Havant & Waterlooville v Bristol Rovers, Haverhill v Stotfold (7.30pm), Hebburn Town v Whitby Town (7.30pm), Hemel Hempstead Town v Beaconsfield Town, Heybridge Swifts v Aldershot Town, Hungerford Town v Swindon Town (7.30pm), King’s Lynn Town v MK Dons (7pm), Leamington v Walsall, London Colney v Hertford Town, Ilkley Town v Guiseley AFC, Leatherhead v Guildford City (7.30pm), Liversedge v Farsley Celtic, Maidstone United v Sheppey United, North Ferriby United v Hull City Academy (7pm), Runcorn Linnets v Southport, Selsey FC v Horndean FC, Sittingbourne v Welling United, Silsden v Ramsbottom United, Spennymoor Town v Doncaster Rovers (7pm), Stourport Swifts v Kidderminster Harriers XI, Swaffham Town v UEA, Tadcaster Albion v Darlington (7.30pm), Tamworth FC v West Bromwich Albion, Three Bridges v Worthing (7.30pm), Tonbridge Angels v Lewes, Ware FC v Chelmsford City, Westfields v Hereford

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

Arlesey Town v Hitchin Town, Chatham Town v Ebbsfleet United (8pm), Merthyr Saints v Merthyr Town (7.30pm), Paulton Rovers v Bath City (7.30pm), Rochester United v Beckenham Town , Slough Town v Fulham, St Albans Town v Stevnage, Welwyn Garden City v Letchworth GCE, Witton Albion v Crewe Alexandra

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Colney Heath v Sanridge Rovers (7pm), Hanley Town v Ramsbottom United, Thetford Town v Wisbech St Marys (7.30pm), Yorkshire Amateur v Guiseley AFC (7.30pm)

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Bath City v Exeter City (7pm), Brighton U23 v Eastbourne Borough (7pm), Chesham United v Watford U23s, Chippenham Town v Clevedon Town (7.30pm), Eastbourne Town v Cobham, King’s Lynn Town v Norwich City (7pm), Haringey Borough v Billericay Town, Oxford City v Oxford United, Woking v West Bromwich Albion

SATURDAY, JULY 17

AFC Telford United v Birmingham City U23, Alfreton Town v Chesterfield, Alvechurch v Oxford City, Arlesey Town v Hendon, Ashton Town v AFC Liverpool, Badshot Lea v Hanworth Villa, Bamber Bridge v Curzon Ashton, Banbury United v Brackley Town, Berkhamsted Town v Hemel Hempstead Town, Beckenham Town v Hollands & Blair, Blyth Spartans v Middlesborough, Boreham Wood v Luton Town, Bootle FC v Witton Albion, Boston United v Lincoln City, Braintree Town v Dagenham & Redbridge, Bromley v Fulham, Cefn Druids FC v AFC Fylde (1.30pm), Chester v Bury AFC, Chorley v Morecambe, Cleethorpes Town v Grimsby Town, Coalville Town v Notts County, Colney Heath v Stansted, Concord Rangers v Peterborough Sports, Dartford v Charlton Athletic, Daisy Hill v Ramsbottom United, Deportivo Galicia v Edgware Town, Diss Town v Thetford Town, Dorking Wanderers v Leatherhead, Dover Athletic v Ashford United, East Preston v Moneyfields, Ebbsfleet United v Gillingham (2pm), Eccleshill United v Bradford PA, Evesham United v Kidderminster Harriers, Farnborough FC v Aldershot Town, Farsley Celtic v Scunthorpe United, Gateshead v Blackburn Rovers, Guiseley AFC v Everton U23, Havant & Waterlooville v Bognor Regis Town, Heybridge Swifts v Baldock Town, Jersey Bulls v Kettering Town, Kings Langley v St Albans City, Larkfield & New Hythe FC v Tunbridge Wells, Leverstock Green v Hemel Hempstead Town (2pm), London Colney v Waltham Abbey, Maidstone United v Sutton United, Margate v Guildford City, Merstham v Tonbridge Angels, Newark Town v Mickleover Reserves, North Ferriby United v Knaresborough Town, Newcastle Town v Congleton Town, Pagham v Worthing, Penydarren BGC v Merthyr Town, Rayners Lane v Wealdstone, Redditch v Hereford, Rushall v Croydon, Rushall Olympic v Leamington, Selby Town v Pickering Town, Slough Town v Hayes & Yeading (1pm), Southport v Huddersfield Town, Spennymoor Town v Barrow (1pm), Stotfold v Biggleswade Town, Swaffham Town v Pinchbeck, Swindon Supermarine v Gloucester City, Tamworth FC v Shrewsbury Town, The Spartans FC v Chelmsford City, Tring Athletic v Aylesbury United (1pm), Warrington Rylands v Ashton United, Westfields v Bristol Manor Farm, Whitley Bay v Whitby Town, Welwyn Garden City v Walthamstow

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Hampton & RB v Brentford XI, York City v Newcastle United (2pm)

MONDAY, JULY 19

Brimscombe & Thrupp v Slimbridge, Chelmsford City v MK Dons XI

TUESDAY, JULY 20

Alfreton Town v Derby County U23 , Ashford Town v Hampton & RB, Aylesbury United v Academy23 (7.30pm), Baffins Milton Rovers v Worthing (7.30pm), Beckenham Town v Kent FC, Boreham Wood v Brentford, Bromley v Watford (7.30pm), Carshalton Athletic v Dartford, Chippenham Town v Swindon Supermarine (7.30pm), Chorley v Carlisle United (7.30pm), Clevedon Town v Weston-Super-Mare (7.30pm), Codicote v Welwyn Garden City, Colney Heath v Cockfosters, Deal Town v Dover Athletic (7.30pm), Dorking Wanderers v Horley Town, Eastbourne Town v Hastings United, East Preston v Dorking Wanderers XI, Ebbsfleet United v Colchester United (7pm), Edgware Town v Athletic Newham, Eversley & California v Badshot Lea, Guisborough Town v Whitby Town (7.30pm), Guiseley AFC v Bradford City, Hereford v Shrewsbury Town, Heybridge Swifts v West Ham United XI (7pm), Irlam v Ramsbottom United, Kettering Town v Brackley Town (Newlands Shield), Kidderminster Harriers v Cheltenham Town (7pm), Kings Langley v Slough Town, Kempston Rovers v Hemel Hempstead Town, Larkfield & New Hythe v Sheppey United, Longridge Town v Southport, Northallerton Town v Darlington (7.30pm), Northwich Victoria v Chester, Nuneaton v AFC Telford United, Oakwood v Croydon (7.15pm), Pickering Town v Scarborough Athletic, Rocester v Newcastle Town, Steyning FC v Selsey FC, Stotfold v Peterborough Sports, Tilbury v Concord Rangers, Thetford Town v Thetford Rovers, Undy Athletic v Merthyr Town (7pm), Welling United v Arsenal U23, Winslow v Arlesey Town, Wythensahwe Town v Warrington Rylands 1906, St Albans City v Wealdstone

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

Ashton United v Stockport County (7pm), Bradford PA v Everton U23, Brighouse Town v Bradford City, Cinderford Town v Gloucester City, Grimsby Borough v North Ferriby United (7.30pm), Leamington v Aston Villa, Littlehampton Town v Worthing (7.30pm), North Shields v Blyth Spartans, York City v Sunderland (7pm)

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Prestwich Heys v Ramsbottom United, Yate Town v Slimbridge, Westfields v Pegasus (Dennis Hartland Memorial Trophy)

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Alfreton Town v Mansfield Town, Aylesbury United v Wycombe Wanderers XI (7.30pm), Cirencester Town v Chippenham Town (7.30pm), Guildford v Carshalton Athletic (7.30pm) at Dorking Wanderers, London Colney Heath v London Colney Heath XI (Mick Wright Memorial Match) (6pm), Hampton & RB v AFC Wimbledon, Macclesfield v Chester, Northwood v Chesham United, Stockton Town v Whitby Town (7.30pm)

SATURDAY, JULY 24

AFC Hayes v Edgware Town, AFC Fylde v Rochdale, AFC Telford United v Notts County, Ashton Town v Litherland REMYCA United, Ashton United v Altrincham, Badshot Lea v Westbury United, Banbury United v Solihull Moors, Barnet v Peterborough United (2pm), Bath City v Gloucester City, Beckenham Town v Cray Wanderers, Berkhamsted FC v Kings Langley, Bedford Town v Wealdstone, Billericay Town v Canvey Island, Blyth Spartans v South Shields, Boreham Wood v Arsenal XI, Boston United v Norwich City U23, Braintree Town v QPR XI, Brackley Town v Northampton Town, Brighouse Town v Matlock Town, Bromley v Ebbsfleet United (12.30pm), Carlton Town v Merthyr Town, Chatham v Welling United, Chorley v Dorking Wanderers, Cinderford v Hereford, Clevedon Town v Clevedon United, Corby Town v Kettering Town (Newlands Shield), Darlington v Newcastle United U23, Dartford v AFC Wimbledon, Dover Athletic v Folkestone, Eastbourne Borough v Kingstonian, East Thurrock United v Concord Rangers, Farnborough v Slough Town (1pm), Gainsborough Trinity v Guiseley AFC, Gateshead v Hartlepool United, Haringey Borough v Oxford City, Hanworth Villa v St Albans City, Heybridge Swifts v Swabridgeworth Town (5pm), Hyde United v Bradford PA, Kidderminster Harriers v Walsall (3pm), Larkfield & New Hythe v Eastbourne Town, Leamington v Forest Green Rovers, Maidenhead United v Leyton Orient, Maidstone United v Southend United, Met Police v Eastleigh, Morpeth Town v Hemel Hempstead Town, Newark Town v Lincoln United Development, North Ferriby United v Albion Sports (2pm), Northallerton Town v Pickering Town, Pilkington v Warrington Rylands 1906, Radcliffe v Chester, Ramsbottom United v Bury AFC, Seaham Red Star v Colney Heath, Selsey FC v Rustington FC, Sheerwater v Woking, Sleaford v Swaffham Town, South Park v Croydon, Stalybridge Celtic v Curzon Ashton, Stotfold v Biggleswade, Stratford Town v Yeovil Town, Sutton United v Aldershot Town (5pm), Tadcaster Albion v Spennymoor Town (1.30pm), Tooting & Mitcham v Carshalton Athletic, West Didsbury & Chorlton v Altrincham, Welwyn Garden City v Baldock Town, Westfields v Moneyfields, Weymouth v Swindon Town, Wisbech St Marys v Thetford Town, Witton Albion v Northwich Victoria, Worthing v Tonbridge Angels (1pm)

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Beacon Hill Rovers v Heybridge Swifts XI

MONDAY, JULY 26

Brighton & Hove Albion U23 v Stockport County (2pm), Chelmsford City v King’s Lynn Town, Hendon v Hampton & RB, Guildford City v AFC Wimbldeon XI (7.30pm) at Horsham FC

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Alfreton Town v Burton Albion, Alfold v Badshot Lea, Arlesey Town v Kempston Rovers, Ashton Town v Salford City (7.30pm), Aylesbury United Vale Dynamos v Aylesbury United (7.30pm), Barnet v Swindon Town (7.30pm), Baffins Milton Rovers v Dorking Wanderers (7.40pm), Banbury United v Oxford City, Bath City v Swansea City U23 (7.30pm), Billericay Town v Lewes, Boston United v Notts County, Bowers & Pitsea v Concord Rangers, Brighouse Town v Eccleshill United, Chesham United v Wealdstone, Chatham Town v Maidstone United, Chesterfield v Bradford City, Coalville Town v Kettering Town (5.45pm), Curzon Ashton v Salford City, Croydon Athletic v Carshalton Athletic, Darlington v Harrogate Town (7.30pm), Dartford v Sutton United (7.30pm), East Preston v Midhurst & Eastbourne, Edgware Town v Hadley, Enfield Town v Boreham Wood, Farleigh Rovers v Beckenham Town, Farsley Celtic v FC Halifax Town, Guiseley AFC v Leeds United (7.30pm), Haringey Borough v Aldershot Town, Hayward’s Heath Town v Eastbourne Town, Hemel Hempstead Town v St Ives Town, Hereford v Cheltenham Town, Knaphill v Hampton & RB, Liversedge v Ramsbottom United, Matlock Town v Chesterfield (7.30pm), Maldon & Tiptree v Braintree Town, Melksham Town v Chippenham Town (7.30pm), Merthyr Town v Bristol Manor Farm (7.30pm), Nailsea United v Clevedon Town (6.45pm), Nantwich v Altrincham, Potton United v Berkhamsted FC, Redditch United v Gloucester City, Rushall Olympic v AFC Telford United, Salisbury v Havant & Waterlooville, Sawbridgeworth Town v London Colney, Selsey FC v Bosham FC, Slimbridge v Taunton Town, Slough Town v Burnham, St Albans City v Watford, Stratford Town v Kidderminster Harriers, Tamworth FC v Halesowen Town, Trafford v Chester, Westfields v Bewdley Town, Whitby Town v Spennymoor Town, Wimborne Town v Eastleigh (7.30pm), Woking v AFC Wimbledon, Worthing v Welling United (7.30pm), York City v Middlesbrough (7pm)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Ebbsfleet United v QPR XI (7pm), Enfield FC v Billericay Town, Sevenoaks Town v Tonbridge Angels

THURSDAY, JULY 29

East Preston v Southwick, Hythe United v Maidstone United, Philadelphia Union v Wrexham (12.00am), Stotfold v Eynesbury Rovers

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Brighouse Town v Bradford PA, Carlisle United v FC Halifax Town (7.30pm) , Chippenham Town v Taunton Town (7.30pm), West Ham U23 v Aldershot Town (7pm) at West Ham United training ground

SATURDAY, JULY 31

AFC Dunstable v St Albans City, AFC Totton v Eastleigh, Alfreton Town v Solihull Moors, Arlesey Town v Ware, Bala Town v Ramsbottom United, Bedford Town v St Albans City, Brackley Town v Kettering Town (Newlands Shield), Billericay Town v Needham Market, Bishop’s Stortford v Chelmsford City, Brightlingsea Rv Altrincham (2pm), Bromley v Crystal Palace, Caernarfon Town v AFC Telford United, Chester v Fleetwood Town, Cockfosters v Edgware Town, Colne FC v Farsley Celtic, Colney Heath v Oxhey Jets, Cray Valley pm v Welling United, Crawley Green v Berkhamsted FC, Curzon Ashton v Stockport County, Dartford v Southend United, Dorchester Town v Weymouth, Dover Athletic v Stevenage (12pm), Eastbourne Borough v Lewes, Farnborough v Maidenhead United (3.30pm), Gateshead v Newcastle United XI, Grays Athletic v Braintree Town (2pm) at Aveley FC, Hastings United v Carshalton Athletic, Newcastle Town v Hereford, Gloucester City v Coventry City, Halesowen v Kidderminster Harriers, Havant & Waterlooville v Gosport Borough, Hebburn Town v Blyth Spartans, Hednesford Town v Leamington, Hemel Hempstead Town v Dagenham & Redbridge, Hyde United v Curzon Ashton, King’s Langley v Boreham Wood, Kingstonian v Tonbridge Angels, London Lions v London Colney, Lydney Town v Clevedon Town (7.30pm), Maidstone United v Charlton Athletic XI, Merstham v Hampton & RB, Merthyr Town v Redditch United (2.30pm), Newcastle Town v Hereford, Notts County v Derby County (1pm), Potters Bar Town v Concord Rangers, Risborough Rangers v Aylesbury United, Runcorn Linnets v Witton Albion, Selsey FC v Clanfield FC, Southport v Barrow, Southwell City v Newark Town, Sutton United v Barnet (12pm) (At Farnborough FC), Staines Town v Maidenhead United (12pm), Stocksbridge PS v Spennymoor Town, Tamworth FC v Worcester City, Warrington Rylands 1906 v AFC Fylde, Wealdstone v Colchester United, Westfields v Penybont, Welwyn Garden City v Stevenage XI, Whitby Town v Sunderland Under 23 (2pm), Whitehawk v Worthing, Wingate & Finchley v Chesham United, Woking v Chelsea U23, Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

Bognor Regis Town v Dorking Wanderers, Darlington v Middlesbrough (1pm)

MONDAY, AUGUST 2

Stockport County v Manchester City U23

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

AFC Telford United v Stafford Rangers, Alfreton Town v Grimsby Town, Bamber Bridge v AFC Fylde (7.30pm), Beckenham Town v Crawley Town, Blyth Spartans v Morpeth Town, Boreham Wood v Chelsea XI, Bracknell Town v Oxford City, Bradford PA v Altrincham, Brighouse Town v Farsley Celtic, Chalfont St Peter v Aylesbury United (7.30pm), Chesham United v Enfield Town, Chippenham Town v Eastleigh (7.30pm), Chipstead v Carshalton Athletic, Chorley v Everton XI (7.30pm), Farnborough v Woking, Guiseley AFC v FC Halifax Town, Harrow Borough v Hampton & RB, Hednesford Town v Hereford, Hendon v St Albans City, Hemel Hempstead Town v Watford U23, Heybridge Swifts v Leyton Orient (7.30pm), King’s Lynn v Peterborough United (7.30pm), Marske United v Spennymoor Town, Merthyr Town v Haverfordwest (7.30pm), Ossett United v York City (7pm), Slimbridge v Weston Super Mare, Taunton Town v Yeovil Town (7.30pm), Warrington Town v Southport, Whitby Town v Shildon (7.30pm), Whitstable Town v Dover Athletic (7.30pm), Witton Albion v Marine, Worcester City v Kidderminster Harriers XI, Tamworth FC v Birmingham City

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

Chester v Bolton Wanderers (7pm), Corby Town v Brackley Town (Newlands Shield), Darlington v Sunderland (7pm)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

East Thurrock United v Maidstone United, Heybriudge Swifts v Athletic Newham (7.30pm)

FRIDAY 6TH AUGUST

Bradford PA v Scarborough Athletic, Bromley v Arsenal, Dover Athletic v Watford (7.30pm), Maidenhead United v Reading U23 (7.30pm)

SATURDAY 7TH AUGUST

AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town, AFC Telford United v Stoke City, Alfreton Town v King’s Lynn Town, Aylesbury United v Hanwell Town, Barnet v Tottenham U23, Boston United V Grimsby Town, Bowers & Pitsea v Chesham United, Brackley Town v Oxford City, Braintree Town v Peterborough Sports, Carshalton Athletic v Bromley, Cheshunt v St Albans City, Curzon Ashton v Altrincham, East Thurrock FC v Chelmsford City, Dorking Wanderers v Wealdstone, Eastbourne Borough v QPR U23, Farsley Celtic v Hyde United, Folkestone Invicta v Maidstone United, Guiseley AFC v Stockport County, Hampton & RB v Woking, Havant & Waterlooville v AFC Totton (2pm), Hemel Hempstead Town v Boreham Wood, Hereford v Bath City, Hornchurch v Warrington Rylands 1906, Kettering Town v Corby Town (Newlands Shield), Leamington v Solihull Moors, Maldon & Tiptree v Concord Rangers, Merthyr Town v Swansea City, Nantwich Town v Chester (1pm), Notts County v York City, Ramsbottom United v Radcliffe, Salisbury City v Eastleigh, Slough Town v Aldershot Town, Southport v Everton U23, South Shields v Gateshead, Tamworth FC v Chesterfield, Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletic, Torquay v Chippenham Town, Waltham Abbey v Heybridge Swifts (1pm), Warrington Town v Chorley, Welling United v Bromley, Weston-Super-Mare v Yeovil Town, Whitby Town v Darlington, Wimborne Town v Weymouth

MONDAY, AUGUST 9

Westfield v Woking

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

Burnley U23 v Stockport County (2pm), Harrow Borough v Barnet (7.30pm), Yeovil Town v Southampton B (7P) , Tamworth v Notts County XI (7.30pm), Trafford v Altrincham, Wealdstone v Watford, Worthing v QPR XI (7pm)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

Altrincham v Huddersfield Town B (at Canalside Training Ground), Aldershot Town v Brentford B, Solihull Moors v Notts County, Stockport County v Fleetwood Town XI, Yeovil Town v Bournemouth XI, Tuesday 17th August, FC Halifax Town v Huddersfield United B (Behind closed doors) (7.30pm)