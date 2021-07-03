‘Sam would have been so proud’ – Garry Birtles hails emotional fundraising effort at Basford United

By John Brindley

GARRY BIRTLES has described the fundraising efforts of Basford United and big names from the world of football and entertainment as ‘absolutely brilliant’ as proceeds from Sunday’s charity match soared above £40,000 for the Treetops Hospice.

A sell-out crowd of 1,800 enjoyed the fun at Basford’s Greenwich Avenue ground as two teams packed with stars competed for the Samantha Birtles Trophy.

The event was given extra poignancy by the sad news of the passing of Samantha, the 56-year-old wife of the former Nottingham Forest and England striker, just three days previously from...