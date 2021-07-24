Anwar Uddin makes FA Council history after landmark appointment

By Neil Harvey

TRAILBLAZER: Anwar Uddin

ANWAR UDDIN says it is a privilege to be joining the FA Council as the former Conference title-winning captain and current Aldershot Town manager becomes the first British South Asian ex-player to land a role.

Uddin, 39, is joining as the National Game and Communities Representative and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience.

As well as being assistant to Shots manager Danny Searle, the former Dagenham & Redbridge and Barnet defender is Fans for Diversity Campaign manager with The Football Supporters’ Association and Kick It Out.

Uddin...