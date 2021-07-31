From the Euros to the Earls: England man Andy Walker named new chairman of Earlswood Town

By Tom Blackett

HONOUR: Andy Walker is delighted to be the new chairman of Earlswood Town

PICTURE: Earlswood Town

AFTER the excitement of the Euros, Andy Walker has another big challenge on his plate – he’s the new chairman of Earlswood Town.

The 39-year-old takes up the role ahead of the new Midland Football League Division Two season and succeeds Keith Green, who stepped down in May.

Born and bred in Solihull, Walker is a media, communications and PR specialist who has worked across the sports industry for 18 years.

Since 2014, he has been the England men’s national football team’s sen...