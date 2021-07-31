Be a winner in our great Fantasy Non-League game!

THIS season’s Fantasy Non-League will again only cost you £5 to enter. The FNL 2021/22 entry deadline will be midnight on Tuesday August 31, 2021.

It is very important that you read the rules very closely as I am making one change and introducing a new feature to the competition this season.

Coming back this season is the EARLY ENTRY BONUS which is worth 750pts. So, what does this mean? Well, if you enter the competition before NOON on Saturday, August 14 you will receive those EARLY ENTRY BONUS points. (Please note these points do not count in the first Manager of the Month).

There will again be Manager of the Month awards, three in total – the winner, the runner-up and the bottom team. (Please note that the first Manager of the Month will be a joint one taking in the months of August/September. In total, there will be eight Manager of the Month awards with the last one being another joint one for April/May.

At the end of the season there will be cash prizes for the top four places and once again we will have my personal favourite – a prize for finishing bottom. So why not enter two teams – one to win it and one to lose it! If you have never tried to finish bottom, then give it a go – it is not easy!

Every season I like to make a few changes to the competition and this year is no different. This season there will be only one change and a new feature. (So please make sure to take note of the changes).

1. First, the change. This season there are no sections in the leagues. So that means this season you can pick any three teams you like from each league.

2. Now the new feature. Each season I ask you, the players, for any ideas to add to the game and this season I have decided to use one. This idea has come from AFC Ilson Magic. It is simple and if you choose correctly you could earn yourself 500 extra points at the end of the season. All you need to do is pick which two teams you think will be relegated from the EFL. Each one you get right will earn you 250pts. (There is a section on the entry form to enter your choices and these choices must be selected in August 2021 and can’t be changed).

THE RULES FOR FNL 2021/22:

(Please read these very carefully)

1. You will need to choose 3 teams from each of the eight leagues. (Which will give you a total of 24 teams). Then you will need to nominate 3 BONUS TEAMS and they can come from any of the 8 leagues. (Please note the bonus teams are no different to the first 24 you have picked). Finally, you must pick your 3 FNL JOKER TEAMS from the 27 teams you have already picked. Those three teams will receive double points throughout the season. That will include all bonuses awarded during the season. It will also include the End of Season bonuses.

Also, if you wish you can pick 5 substitute teams, but these 5 teams must be on your FNL 2021/22 Entry Form. (More on the substitutes later in this season’s rules).

2. Points allocation, in all eight leagues. (Same as last season).

LEAGUE & CUP GAMES:

Home win = 10pts + goals

Away win = 20pts + goals

Home Draw = 2pt + goals

Away Draw = 4pts + goals

Home Defeat = -10pts

Away defeats = -5pts

Every goal scored = 1pt (This counts if your team wins, draws or loses)

Every goal conceded (defeat only) -1pt

Goal Bonus Points = 5pts (This is awarded if your teams score 4 or more goals, but only if they win or draw)

Clean Sheet Bonus = 5pts (This is awarded for both wins and 0-0 draws)

Concede 4 goals = -5pts (This does not apply to drawn games)

(Two-legged ties count as two separate games)

(Cup replays that go to penalties. The penalties are only used to decide the winner. No points are awarded for the penalties scored)

BONUS POINTS FOR REACHING VARIOUS ROUNDS IN EACH CUP COMPETITION:

For reaching the FA Cup 1st round proper and each round beyond = 25pts.

For reaching the quarter-finals and each round beyond in all the other cups that are involved in the competition which are listed below = 25pts.

LEAGUE LEADERS & BOTTOM CLUB BONUS:

At the end of each month up to and including May, the team leading each of the eight leagues will be awarded 25pts. The team at the bottom of each of the eight leagues will be awarded -25pts. The Mixture bonus points will be allocated based on the best and worst team over the eight leagues that are included in The Mixture. (Please remember, and this is important, these bonus points will only count towards the main FNL season total and not the Manager of the Month).

MANAGER OF THE MONTH BONUS POINTS:

Each month the best and worst team in each of the eight leagues will be awarded 25pts & -25pts respectively. (These bonus points only count in the Manager of the Month calculations).

PLAY-OFF GAMES:

The actual Play-Off games themselves will be awarded points as if they were league games. The Play- Off Final winners will be awarded 50pts for gaining promotion. (These points will be awarded at the end of the season).

END OF SEASON BONUS POINTS:

(These points will be awarded at the end of the FNL Season in June 2022)

All League Champions will receive 250pts for winning their respective leagues

The bottom team only in each league at the end of the season’s Fantasy Non-League will be awarded -250 bonus points

Cup Winners will receive 250pts for the FA Trophy and 150pts for the other Cups

Play-Off Winners will receive 50pts.

New this season – pick the two teams you think will fall out of the EFL at the end of the season. Each correct team will win you 250pts.

Remember if your FNL Joker team get these bonuses they will be doubled. For example, a league winner picked in August 2021 at the start of the FNL Season will win you 500pts.

Substituted teams will be awarded half the End of Season bonus points & the full Play-Off Winners bonus.

3. The following Leagues and Cup competitions will be involved in this season’s Fantasy Non-League:

National League – FA Cup and FA Trophy

National North – FA Cup and FA Trophy

National South – FA Cup and FA Trophy

Northern Premier – FA Cup, FA Trophy and League Cup

Isthmian Premier – FA Cup, FA Trophy and League Cup

Southern Premier Central – FA Cup, FA Trophy and League Cup

Southern Premier South – FA Cup, FA Trophy and League Cup

The Mixture – FA Cup, FA Trophy, League Cups

4. USE OF SUBSTITUTIONS:

As stated previously, you can select five substitutes on your FNL 2021/22 Entry Forms and out of those five substitutes you can use up to three.

Again, this season there will be only one substitution window and that will be during the month of December 2021 with your selected changes taking effect from January 1, 2022.

Details on how to use your substitutions will be released nearer the time, during the month of November.

Please also note you can change your FNL Joker teams on January 1, 2022 if you wish, but this will count as one of your Substitutions.