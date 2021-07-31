Guernsey’s Green Lions are on the prowl

Vance’s Guernsey sweat on travel protocols
By Matt Badcock
GREEN GIANTS: Guernsey are waiting to see if they can return to Step 4 action this term
PICTURE: Tony Fowles
GUERNSEY boss Tony Vance says the Green Lions are preparing to kick-off on September 11 – but admits they are in the hands of the government’s Covid travel restrictions.
The Channel Island club are set to return to Step 4 having sat out last season because of their government’s strict coronavirus rules.
While they have now eased slightly, the guidance is changing on a daily basis and in their current form would make it ne...
