Guernsey’s Green Lions are on the prowl

Vance’s Guernsey sweat on travel protocols

By Matt Badcock

GREEN GIANTS: Guernsey are waiting to see if they can return to Step 4 action this term

PICTURE: Tony Fowles

GUERNSEY boss Tony Vance says the Green Lions are preparing to kick-off on September 11 – but admits they are in the hands of the government’s Covid travel restrictions.

The Channel Island club are set to return to Step 4 having sat out last season because of their government’s strict coronavirus rules.

While they have now eased slightly, the guidance is changing on a daily basis and in their current form would make it ne...