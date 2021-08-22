Nic plays his Ciards right for Farnborough

By Jon Couch

NIC CIARDINI has scored the best part of 100 goals in a proud 15-year Non-League career – but none would have felt as satisfying as his free-kick at Chesham’s The Meadow on Tuesday night.

It may have appeared as a just another set-piece from his all-too-familiar repertoire, but for the cultured midfielder, it marked the completion of a miracle six-month transformation which saw him battle back from the depths of despair.

After undergoing knee surgery last year, Ciardini, at 33, assumed his playing career was over and it wasn’t long before he was getting his football fix in fr...