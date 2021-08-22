Hero Hallam physio helps drive Defib cause

By Robin Jones



RESCUE: Shannon Brooks

HALLAM physio Shannon Brooks who sprang into action to help save an assistant referee’s life when he was taken ill during their game last Saturday has launched a JustGiving appeal to buy defibrillators for local sports clubs.

Andrew Jarvis needed emergency medical treatment as the second half of Hallam’s Northern Counties East Division One game at Rainworth Miners Welfare was due to start.

After receiving first aid from Brooks and her Rainsworth counterparts, the official was airlifted to hospital and underwent an operation, and was later said to ...