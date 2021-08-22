Connah’s Quay boss keen to field new signing

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Carl Field

FINISHER: Byron Harrison has bags of experience

ANDY Morrison is hoping Byron Harrison can provide the finishing touch his Connah’s Quay Nomads side is currently lacking as they attempt to make it a hat-trick of JD Cymru Premier League titles.

The Nomads boss was happy enough to make it three from three with a 1-0 home win over Aberystwyth Town, courtesy of Craig Curran’s header on the half-hour mark, but wants a sharper cutting edge.

“With the amount of chances we are creating we need to be more clinical. We had about 15 chances to add to our one goal and di...