Grenfell Athletic set for special friendly

GRENFELL Athletic will play a special friendly with London Fire Brigade this afternoon at Corinthian-Casuals FC.

Having travelled around the country over the past months, playing matches against fire services in Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool, the Grenfell Athletic squad will return home for one final match as preparations continue for their upcoming season in the Middlesex County Football League.

The game, which kicks off at 2pm and has free admission, will reunite Red Watch firefighters with the survivors and bereaved, renewing unbreakable bonds and building story-telling moments that go beyond football.

Founder of Grenfell Athletic FC Rupert Taylor said: “It will be an emotional experience to share the pitch with those that put their life on the line in 2017.

“By spending time together as a team and travelling all over the country representing our club, we have had a chance to reflect and build on the legacy of Grenfell Athletic for this season and many more seasons to come.”

Free tickets can be secured at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grenfell-athletic-vs-london-fire-brigade-tickets-168122056597