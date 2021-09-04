Legends play in honour of Pat Byrne

TRIBUTE: Pat Byrne

NORTHWOOD will be paying tribute to their popular former Life President Pat Byrne with a match in his memory next Sunday.

Pat – who had been associated with the club for 65 years as a player, manager, supporter, benefactor and ultimately President – sadly died in April 2020 having suffered with the effects of Covid.

Only now has it been possible to have a get-together for his friends and family and a match has been arranged between two sides packed with former players of the club with Byrne’s Legends taking on Pat’s Heroes at the Fenton Civil Engineering Stadium, ko 3pm.

Two of the club’s former managers of the club have volunteered to run the teams with long-serving boss Tony Choules in charge of the Legends while the popular Dave Anderson will be looking to beat him with the Heroes.

Several members of the Byrne family, ranging in age from 13 to 75, have made a donation to take part in the game.

Entry is free, although there will be a bucket collection to raise funds for a permanent memorial to Pat at the club.