Harrow Borough are like the Crazy Gang says Baker as Pompey cup tie looms large

By Matt Badcock
STEVE BAKER is glad Harrow Borough got the big draw he felt the whole club deserved when they were paired with former FA Cup winners Portsmouth – and the Boro boss was even happier they avoided Dagenham & Redbridge!
The Pitching In Southern League Premier South outfit beat National League South Chelmsford City to reach the first round proper.
It was their second Step 2 scalp having dumped Welling United out in the second round qualifying.
Next they travel to 2008 FA Cup winners Pompey in a draw that has the whole club bouncing. And Baker pleased he can play keeper Josh ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login