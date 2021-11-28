Met Police 1-0 Yate Town: Titov off but Met close in on top

PREMIER SOUTH

By Michael Grimes

MET POLICE 1

Hippolyte 20

YATE TOWN 0

STROKED HOME: Met Police’s Jonathan Hippolyte scores the only goal of the match

PICTURE: Gary House

MET Police moved up to second in the league after holding on to beat Yate Town despite going down to ten men amid a mass brawl.

The flashpoint came after 73 minutes when Met’s David Titov and Yate’s Oliver Mahew clashed on the side line, and the Met man seemed to kick out, leading to a 20-man brawl and a red card for Titov.

Police netted the only goal on 20 minutes when Jonathan Hippolyte ran in from the right and, at a...