Buxton urged to embrace their FA Cup dream

By David Richardson

ON OUR WAY: Buxton celebrate their FA Cup first round win over York City

PICTURE: Richard Parkes

BUXTON boss Steve Cunningham is urging his players to embrace the FA Cup fever – and is ready to enjoy a tie of his ‘own’.

The NPL Premier side are less than a week away from hosting League One club Morecambe in front of the BBC cameras on Saturday lunchtime.

Their Silverlands ground has already started to be transformed ready for the big tie where a sell-out crowd will witness their first second round tie since 1958.

Cunningham challenged his team to become the league lea...