Help fan find the Hawks heroes

By William Okafor-Oregan

MOMENT: Harlow beat Leicester

ON the 45th anniversary of one of the big FA Cup third round shocks of the century, Harlow Town super fan, Raymond Trowsdale is attempting to reunite his local team’s 1980 FA Cup heroes – but needs the Non-League public help to find the remaining few!

The club’s historic cup run of included notable upsets against Southend United and a Leicester City side containing the likes of former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Smith.

The Hawks reached the Fourth Round before a blockbuster 4-3loss to Watford.

The team’s success is still re...