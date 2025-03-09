BALL MAKES HIS POINT – AND THREE!

By Mark Stillman
RELIEVED Dan Ball finally broke his six-year goal drought – and proved a point to his biggest supporter!
The Gloucester City defender netted a stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0win at Poole Town a fortnight ago – six years and three days since scoring his last goal, for Tiverton Town at Staines.
It took his career total to ten in just over 400 games – but this was the most special yet for the popular 33-year-old.
Ball’s three-year-old son Brody is a regular at the TigerTurf Stadium, but is yet to see his dad find the net live.
“L...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login