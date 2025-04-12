Jack raises the Bar for the Shots to hit new heights

By Jon Couch

Jack Barham admits he was taken aback by the emotional scenes that followed Aldershot Town booking their historic place at Wembley.

Striker hero Barham headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Shots battled back from going a goal behind to beat bitter rivals Woking in a tense FA Trophy semi-final last Saturday.

Hundreds of fans from a sell-out EBB Stadium spilled onto the pitch afterwards to celebrate with Tommy Widdrington’s men as the club toasted their first ever trip to the national stadium after 99 years of football in the town.

Barham told how some diehards wer...