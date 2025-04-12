GREGOR ROBERTSON: We are playing by different laws!

ONE RULE FOR ONE... Laws of the game at Non-League level are no longer in synch with the top tier
PICTURE: Alamy
So I was perusing the laws of the game the other night. As you do. The Ifab’s website. I know… get a life, mate. But look, you bloomin’ well have to these days if it’s your job to write about football.
And I played the game for a living for 15 years before that, so you’d like to think I’d have a decent handle on things. Somehow, though, I’m still scratching my head about one decision or another most weeks in the Premier League.
The reason I was up late scanning Ifab’s latest ite...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login