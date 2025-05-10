Non-League Paper
Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Graeme Lee’s on a proud arch to the arch
FA Vase Factfile: We’ve had top tales & 12-goal thrillers
FA VASE FACTFILE 2024-25 FINAL PREVIEW AND SEASON REVIEW By Phil Annets @FATROPHY FACTFILE The 50th anniversary FA Vase Final will involve two clubs competing in a Vase final for the very first time, maintaining the competition’s unique record of featuring at least one first-timer each season. AFC Whyteleafe, of...
BUCKS FIND THEIR FIZZ ONCE AGAIN
KETTERING TN 2 AFC TELFORD 4 By Chris Dunlavy KEVIN Wilkin says he will “fight tooth and nail” to keep hotshot Matty Stenson at the New Bucks Head for AFC Telford’s return to National League North. The former Halifax and Solihull Moors striker notched 31 goals as the Bucks finished...
LEESE IS UP FOR CO-BOSS ANDY AT UNITED
By Neil Harvey DEPARTED: Andy Leese JOINT-MANAGER Andy Leese has stepped down at Hayes & Yeading United, leaving Simon Lane in sole charge. The pair joined forces to spearhead United’s first season back at Step 4 but just missed out on the Isthmian South Central play-offs, by a solitary point....
CHANDLER SO PROUD OF FRIENDS
By Mark Carruthers FORMER Spennymoor Town favourite Jamie Chandler has told of his pride over his old club’s remarkable run to their first ever FA Trophy final. After seeing off a trio of Step 2 clubs, the Moors have waltzed to the Wembley final by dumping National League trio Boston...