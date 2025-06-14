Non-League Paper
Busy Bees ready to reign in Spain
Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin believes their upcoming pre-season trip to Madrid is another sign the Bees are ‘breaking the mould’.
More in Non-League Paper
-
Shaymen go for Lakeland
National League club have confirmed Adam Lakeland as their new manager.
-
Mahon’s ready to roll with Coasters
Craig Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight.
-
Happy Harri’s flying the flag
Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.
-
Talent Clarke gets a leg up
Courtney Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.