Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Busy Bees ready to reign in Spain

Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin believes their upcoming pre-season trip to Madrid is another sign the Bees are ‘breaking the mould’.

By John Lyons

Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin believes their upcoming pre-season trip to Madrid is another sign the Bees are ‘breaking the mould’.
The Southern Premier Central outfit announced on Wednesday that they would be heading to the Spanish capital as part of their preparations for the new campaign.
It’s the latest step in a burgeoning partnership with Spanish YouTube channel La Media Inglesa, which is devoted to English football and has now started arranging trips for fans to these shores.
The channel’s subscribers picked out Harborough as the perfect team to follow and more th...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  • ‘It’s time ‘It’s time

    Shaymen go for Lakeland

    National League club have confirmed Adam Lakeland as their new manager.

  •

    Mahon’s ready to roll with Coasters

    Craig Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight.

  •

    Happy Harri’s flying the flag

    Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.

  •

    Talent Clarke gets a leg up

    Courtney Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.