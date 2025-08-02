National League
Start your engines – we’re back!
The NLP takes a look at how all 24 National League clubs are shaping up as the 2025/26 season gets underway next weekend.
Morecambe on the brink as more first team players depart and football operations cease
Morecambe FC’s crisis has deepened further after a second joint statement from Panjab Warriors and others confirmed that football operations have now halted, alongside further first-team departures this week.
Eastleigh bid farewell to star man Tyrese Shade after club record move to Burton Albion
Eastleigh FC have officially parted ways with last season’s standout forward Tyrese Shade, who has completed a club-record move to League One side Burton Albion.
National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe
The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.
