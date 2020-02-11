Mossley skipper Andy Keogh holding the fort until new boss named

Andy Keogh will be holding the fort at BetVictor Northern Premier League Mossley AFC for the foreseeable future as the hunt goes for successor to Dave Wild.

Keogh, pictured, re-joined the club for a third time in February 2018 and was named by Wild as his captain ahead of the 2018/19 season. In total, the attacking midfielder has made 206 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old guided the Lilywhites to a 1-1 draw at Dunston on Saturday in the NPL’s North West Division, the first of eight games on the road in their next nine outings.

Mossley vice-chairman Callum Irving has told the local media that officials at Seel Park won’t be rushed into finding a replacement for Wild.

Irving told the Mossley Correspondent: “There is a good feeling in the group and enough senior heads which, together with Andy’s guidance, should be adequate.

“We have no desire to rush an appointment. It has got to be the right person to continue the work we are doing, both on and off the field.

“In the current form table, we are in the top two so don’t want to disrupt things when they are going well,”

Wild stood down last week to join the touchline team of new Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips.

Phillips – the successor to Steve Kittrick – brought in Wild after the duo worked together at the Lilywhites, the Gladiators boss acting as Wild’s number two in a reversal of roles following his departure from Buxton earlier in the season.

Wild had been at Mossley since March 2018, when he started as joint-manager alongside Terry Hincks.

He went solo last summer and stood down with the club sitting in 10th spot in the NPL’s North West Division and chasing a promotion play-off spot.

Image courtesy of @MossleyAFC/Twitter

