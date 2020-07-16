Ross Hannah signs on with Owls again for another shot at promotion

Experienced striker Ross Hannah will be helping Cleethorpes Town mount another challenge for promotion after joining the Owls on a permanent basis.

The former Gainsborough Trinity boss and Bradford City star signed on for the new Northern Premier League season on Wednesday after a loan spell with Dave Smith’s side last term was cut short by the onset of the coronavirus.

Joint-manager at Trinity alongside Liam King in 2019, the 34-year-old reverting to playing only when Curtis Woodhouse took charge in October before joining the NPL Division One South East’s promotion-chasing Owls in February.

Hannah was with both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United as a youth before turning out for Worksop Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Gainsborough Trinity, Belper Town and Matlock Town. He turned professional in 2011 with Bradford City and since then has scored goals at FC Halifax Town, Grimsby Town, Southport, Chester and Barrow, pictured.

Welcome to the club Ross! #Cleethorpes #Grimsby pic.twitter.com/R9AB1szNfc — Cleethorpes Town FC (@CleeTownFC) July 15, 2020

