Boreham Wood 1-4 Maidenhead United: Keeper Rhys loving life as he hits the goal trail

By Brett Lewis

BOREHAM WOOD 1

Marsh 46

MAIDENHEAD UNITED 4

Smith 10, Kelly 45+4, Orsi 54, Lovett 90+3

MAIDENHEAD United substitute keeper Rhys Lovett admitted he was ‘buzzing’ after coming on up front and scoring to round off his side’s comprehensive win at Boreham Wood.

The 23-year-old had been thrown on by Magpies boss Alan Devonshire with just a few minutes to go and coolly tucked the ball home at the far post from star man Danilo Orsi’s low cross in the dying seconds.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I didn’t expect to get on but I took a chance and scored. I’m buzzing.”

Lovett’s goal put...